Over 80 000 souls – over 80 000 stories.

We begin a new series of portraits – the Humans of Makhanda (HOM). These short profiles provide snapshots of the diverse, resilient and talented people whose colour, energy and service weave the intricate fabric of our district – and give us hope to persevere.

HOM is where Makhanda’s heart is.

Read the first batch of HOMies here: