Queer safe spaces are essential

South Africa was the first country in the world to make sexual orientation discrimination illegal in its Constitution and the fifth in the world to legalise same-sex marriage. The protection afforded to LGBT+ people is unparalleled compared to the rest of the continent. However, there is a gap between what’s on official paper and what gay people actually experience. Students at Rhodes University felt it was important to embrace, represent and celebrate queer people and did something about it. This was when the student society Nkoli Fassie was born.

The inspiration behind the society’s name is Simon Nkoli, anti-apartheid, gay rights, and AIDS activist, and Brenda Fassie, queer pop icon and anti-apartheid activist. Rhodes students wished to commemorate these black queer activists and founded a society in their names.

Anele Ngubane, the current chairperson of the Nkoli Fassie student society, feels it is not only important but necessary for this society to exist. Ngubane said that queer people are one of the most marginalised groups in the world and should be represented. Ngubane added that when queer people come to university, they need a safe space. Nkoli Fassie aims to provide that sense of safety for queer people and allies. It was essential to Ngubane, who found an absence of safe queer spaces in Makhanda.

To Ngubane, there is a difference in queer representation in media versus reality. They often feel that queer representation is viewed through a heterosexual lens and that this narrow portrayal of the community silences them in many spaces. When asked about challenges they face as a queer society, Ngubane said these challenges could easily be overcome through educating people about queerness. Despite being a small university-based society, they believe they can minimise discrimination and queer students feeling unsafe in Makhanda.

To anyone who is still in the closet, Ngubane emphasises that coming out should not be rushed. If rushed, it is not the right time to come out. Ngubane suggests taking time to understand your sexuality and ways of expressing yourself before coming out of the closet. This is a personal decision, so societal pressures should not influence you.

Ngubane wants students to know they will be accepted in Nkoli Fassie regardless of gender identity, sexuality, and self-expression.

