Eastcape Midlands College students’ court case postponed due to incomplete investigation

By Linda Pona

Two Eastcape Midlands College students, whose identity is known to Grocott’s Mail, briefly appeared in the Makhanda Magistrates court on Wednesday, 20 March, for a pending case of unlawful gathering, disturbing public peace, and intentionally blocking roads.

The case is remanded till 16 April due to an incomplete investigation. The prosecutor for the case stated that there was outstanding video footage needed to help complete the investigation.

Grocott’s Mail had previously reported that the students were arrested following student protests over unpaid NSFAS funding and disputes over accommodation. The two students are currently out on bail.