Makhandans Nzuzo and Liwani crowned Eastern Cape champions

By Chris Totobela

Mfuzo Boxing Camp continues to make waves in the boxing industry and still produces champions. Selected boxers from Makhanda made their way to East London to compete in the finals of the Mpucuko Boxing Development provincial tournament, where boxers from all the districts of Eastern Cape battled it out to become provincial champions.

Out of many boxers from the Sarah Baartman district, two Makhandans came home with titles as they were crowned Eastern Cape champions in their respective divisions.

Nombulelo Secondary School’s grade 11 learner Lihlelethu Nzuzo came up against a very tough opponent from Nelson Mandela Bay. The Mfuzo Boxing Camp boxer told Grocott’s Mail how nervous she was just before the start of the bout. “I was scared of my opponent, but as soon as the fight got underway, the fear went away. I started every combination with a jab in the first round but came up with a different strategy in the next round.”

Nzuzo fought the fight of her life and kept her opponent on the back foot for the remainder of the bout. All three judges ruled in her favour, and she was crowned the Eastern Cape’s 50kg champion.

Masibulele Liwani fought in the elite 57kg division against a Chris Hani district opponent. The grade 11 learner from TEM Mrhwetyana Secondary School, left everything in the ring as he outboxed his opponent, who he admitted was a tough opponent. He not only won his bout but was also voted as the best male boxer in his division.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, he pleaded with young people to participate in sports. “I think it is important for young people in Makhanda to play sports and stay away from drugs and alcohol and many bad things. Sport can take you places and change your life if you focus on it,” said Liwani.

This tournament was graced by the presence of former and current South African boxing champions like Welcome “the Hawk” Ncitha and Vuyani “the Beast” Bungu.

Mfuzo, the boxing camp president and vice president of Sarah Baartman district Ntsikelelo Maholo, was pleased with his boxers’ achievement. “These two young boxers made us proud, and this shows that hard work pays. Both boxers had difficult fights, but they stuck to their respective game plans, which worked well,” he said.

Maholo also urged young people to take education very seriously. This is a huge achievement for our local boxers, and this will motivate their teammates to work even harder at training.