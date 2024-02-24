Eastcape Midlands College responds to student protests over unpaid NSFAS funds

By Linda Pona

Eastcape Midlands College students packed the Makhanda Magistrate’s Court yesterday to support their peers arrested on Friday, 23 February, during protests over disputes with accommodation and unpaid NSFAS funds. Three students, whose identity is known to Grocott’s Mail, were arrested during the protest, but two appeared in the Makhanda Magistrates’ Court yesterday. The third student was reportedly released from police custody on Monday morning before the other two made a brief appearance in court. They were both released on warning and will appear in court again on 20 March 2024.

The charge sheet states that the two are charged for “unlawfully [assembling]with common intent forcibly to disturb the public peace or security…and intentionally block roads”.

The conditions of bail are that they are not to:

– involve themselves in any act of public violence;

– obstruct day-to-day activities of Eastcape Midlands College in Makhanda;

– leave Makhanda without informing the investigating officer, Sergeant Bouwer.

Grocott’s Mail had reported that on Thursday, 22 February, the students, with support from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC), met with staff members of the College and SRC representatives to table their grievances.

While that meeting was in session, another one occurred in Kariega. When the meeting was adjourned, the students and Grocott’s Mail were informed by Student Support Liaison Officer Rev Lithemba Busakwe that they would receive a response about the outcomes of that meeting and the way forward and that the students should return to campus on Friday for answers to their queries.

Grocott’s Mail contacted the College’s Marketing and Communications Assistant Director, Elmari Van de Merwe, on Thursday for comment regarding the events that unfolded during the day. By the time of publication, she could not respond to the questions. However, the College responded to the student protest with a letter addressed to external stakeholders condemning the protest action.

The letter, signed by the principal CJ Van Heerden, states that the College is committed to ensuring a conducive environment for teaching and learning and that they “cannot tolerate any form of protest action that disrupts normal operations”.

The letter, dated Friday, 23 February, further states, “Effective Thursday, 21 February, all academic activities and supplementary examinations will resume as normal” and that staff and students are expected to be on campus.

Regarding the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), Van Heerden says that the College is aware of the issues and that management is engaging with them to bring the issue to NSFAS’s attention. In the letter, Van Heerden adds that though they are engaging with NSFAS, the problem is beyond their control as it affects other students nationally.

Additionally, Van Heerden states that students who have issues with NSFAS were asked to approach the Student Liaison Officers (SLOs) at the various campuses for assistance. Van Heerden adds that the College is also aware of the new NSFAS accommodation model issues and is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all community members.