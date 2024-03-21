Janine Harris’s journey and legacy in Makhanda

By Ayabonga Kosi

A tale of resilience, community, and family. Janine Harris’ journey from seeker of safety to co-owner of a fine dining establishment embodies the essence of a transformative narrative.

Arriving in Makhanda in 2005 from Johannesburg, Janine’s motivations were simple yet profound. She and her husband embarked on a quest for a safer haven to nurture and raise their daughter. She said, “We wanted her to grow up in a healthy lifestyle and environment.”

“By the time she was still playing dressing up, her friends were going to malls,” she added.

Understanding the pressure big cities may have on young children, she says, “Here you gain life and balance.”

Reflecting on her time in Makhanda, Janine recounts her initial steps into the fabric of the local community. “I’ve been everywhere in this town, on various levels,” she recalls. She also spoke about how many of those years she spent at Rhodes University, watching the town change and the campus around her grow and expand. She shares this with a reflective smile. “It’s quite cool to watch and be a part of the growth of the university and town.”

The last few years of Janine’s time in Makhanda were illuminated by her stewardship of this culinary gem—a dream that found its way to her through the uncertainty of fate. Entrusted by a family dear to her heart, Janine and her co-owner, Mike, assumed ownership of the establishment under solemn circumstances. The previous owners, grappling with the weight of serious illness in their family, gave way to an opportunity for Janine and Mike to take their dreams to new heights.

Within the walls of this restaurant, countless memories were forged—moments that intertwined with the threads of Janine’s life, forming bonds of friendship and kinship. Among these cherished connections is a special relationship with a particular family, spanning decades and generations. She reflects on the relationship. “How amazing is it that they trusted our space to come and grow with us.”

Janine’s impact is a testament to the power of resilience and the ability to shape one’s destiny amidst life’s ebbs and flows. Her story echoes throughout Makhanda, resonating with those who have been touched by her presence.

As sombre music played in the background and she recounted many more memorable moments, whether it be funeral wakes or wedding celebrations, to families trusting their space as a haven to spend time with their families during the pandemic, she held back tears.

Her departure is not merely a conclusion but a continuation of her journey—one that has left an indelible mark on the town’s landscape and the hearts of its inhabitants. Though her time in Makhanda may be coming to an end, Janine’s legacy will endure, woven into the tapestry of Makhanda’s history as a testament to the power of passion, community, and love.