Eastcape Midlands College students protest over accommodation and unpaid NSFAS funds

By Linda Pona

Despite an increase in their NSFAS allowance, Eastcape Midlands TVET College students claim that they will receive only R1300 of R6600 and the rest of the funds will go to their landlords. Alternatively, the remaining funds will be paid into the new college accommodation, the former Themba TB Clinic facility in Fingo Village. This is due to the NSFAS pilot system.

From morning till late on Thursday afternoon, Eastcape Midlands College students blockaded the entrance to the Makhanda campus.

They then marched into town to protest the new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) system.

With the support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC), the SRC, together with students, met with staff members at the College to discuss their grievances.

In the meeting, the students stated that their main concern was the decreased allowance paid directly to them. This is despite NSFAS increasing the monthly allowance to R6600.

Advocating for the students, ANC Ward 14 councillor Mzobanzi Nkwentsha highlighted that the students are also worried that the pilot project would not allow them to choose their accommodation.

“Students shouldn’t be guinea pigs in the pilot project,” said Nkwentsha.

EFF Ward 1 PR councillor Mzamo Booysen added that it was unreasonable to give the students R1300 when they previously received R5400. “Obviously, people will complain,” he said.

He added that when policies are made, those affected by those policies are disadvantaged, and, in this case, the pilot system is not working for students.

The students also claim that some meant to get NSFAS in 2022 and 2023, but due to the slow administration process at the College, they did not get the grant and are now in debt and can’t register because they are “red tagged” on the system and have to pay their fees.

Acting Campus Manager Nomasundu Magopeni explained that if a student account is red-tagged, they’re blocked on the system and cannot do anything at the campus level, as the issue has to be sorted out by the head office.

She added that even though students get red-tagged when they visit her office, she will assist them. “I double-check and try to find out why your account is red-tagged…if you owe [money], it means that [your NSFAS application will be]unsuccessful,” she said.

However, payment arrangements can be made to remove the restrictions. “Every student who has come to my office [to make an]arrangement and honoured it has had their account opened.”

Booysen argued that even though parents have the option to make a payment arrangement, some students “come from a poor background and some are from out of town, [they live]far away.”

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Booysen said that as the EFF, they want to make education a priority and ensure free education for all and that students should not be prohibited from registering to study.

Students also raised accommodation concerns. Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, college student Sisipho Myoleli said, “We were told that the final decision was made and that the majority of students were going to be housed at the former Themba TB Clinic facility, which has 170 beds.” She said.

Butho Tile, another student at the College, added that if students have their accommodation, they should pay the landlords, not the College.

Rev Lithemba Busakwe, Student Support Liaison Officer, says that despite the College not having student accommodation, he is unaware of the former TB hospital being used as student accommodation.

Busakwe added that a meeting was held simultaneously at the main campus in Kariega to discuss the way forward. The students were told they would be updated on Friday [23 February] about the outcome of that meeting.

Grocott’s Mail contacted the College’s marketing and communication division, but they could not comment on the situation at the time of publishing. This article will be updated when Grocott’s Mail receives a response.