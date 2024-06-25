    Tuesday, June 25
    2024 Standard Bank Ovation Awards

    The Standard Bank Ovation Awards are designed to reward creative excellence and innovation on the Fringe and are decided by a team of adjudicators made up of art critics, directors and others who, between them, see all the productions premiering on the Fringe.

    Keep your eye on Cue’s social media updates and daily publications for the announcements of newly appointed Standard Bank Ovation Awards winners – those stellar performances you cannot miss. 

    Previous years’ award-winning productions can also be identified by the Standard Bank Ovation Award logo on posters and flyers.

    Here are the first batch of announced award-winners this year so far: 

    June 22

    My Fellow South Africans

    Theatre,

    Dicks,

    June 25–29, 

    MVG Productions

    Mr and Mrs Normal,

    Comedy,

    Victoria Theatre,

    June 25-30,

    Macbob Productions

    Freshly Squeezed,

    Pichi Keane,

    Fruity Lix Productions

    Mwana Wa Mvula,

    Amandla Danca Teatro ZA

     

    June 23

    Dwaling/ Ihare mâ,

    Nama Khoi Productions

    Silhouette,

    Starlight Studios

    Just a Phase,

    MMM Productions

     

    June 24

    Don’t Panic,

    Comedy,

    Graham Hotel,

     

    June 26,

    Kate Pinchuck

    32 Lavender Close

    Submarine Productions and Theatre Arts

    The Tyrant,

    Taji Arts in partnership with Mandela Bay Theatre Complex

    Shine On

    CAN OF WORMS SA

    The Magic Eye with Stuart Lightbody

