2024 Standard Bank Ovation Awards

The Standard Bank Ovation Awards are designed to reward creative excellence and innovation on the Fringe and are decided by a team of adjudicators made up of art critics, directors and others who, between them, see all the productions premiering on the Fringe.

Keep your eye on Cue’s social media updates and daily publications for the announcements of newly appointed Standard Bank Ovation Awards winners – those stellar performances you cannot miss.

Previous years’ award-winning productions can also be identified by the Standard Bank Ovation Award logo on posters and flyers.

Here are the first batch of announced award-winners this year so far:

June 22

My Fellow South Africans,

Theatre,

Dicks,

June 25–29,

MVG Productions

Mr and Mrs Normal,

Comedy,

Victoria Theatre,

June 25-30,

Macbob Productions

Freshly Squeezed,

Pichi Keane,

Fruity Lix Productions

Mwana Wa Mvula,

Amandla Danca Teatro ZA

June 23

Dwaling/ Ihare mâ,

Nama Khoi Productions

Silhouette,

Starlight Studios

Just a Phase,

MMM Productions

June 24

Don’t Panic,

Comedy,

Graham Hotel,

June 26,

Kate Pinchuck

32 Lavender Close,

Submarine Productions and Theatre Arts

The Tyrant,

Taji Arts in partnership with Mandela Bay Theatre Complex

Shine On,

CAN OF WORMS SA

⁠The Magic Eye with Stuart Lightbody