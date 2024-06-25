2024 Standard Bank Ovation Awards

The Standard Bank Ovation Awards are designed to reward creative excellence and innovation on the Fringe and are decided by a team of adjudicators made up of art critics, directors and others who, between them, see all the productions premiering on the Fringe.
Keep your eye on Cue’s social media updates and daily publications for the announcements of newly appointed Standard Bank Ovation Awards winners – those stellar performances you cannot miss.
Previous years’ award-winning productions can also be identified by the Standard Bank Ovation Award logo on posters and flyers.
Here are the first batch of announced award-winners this year so far:
June 22
My Fellow South Africans,
Theatre,
Dicks,
June 25–29,
MVG Productions
Mr and Mrs Normal,
Comedy,
Victoria Theatre,
June 25-30,
Macbob Productions
Freshly Squeezed,
Pichi Keane,
Fruity Lix Productions
Mwana Wa Mvula,
Amandla Danca Teatro ZA
June 23
Dwaling/ Ihare mâ,
Nama Khoi Productions
Silhouette,
Starlight Studios
Just a Phase,
MMM Productions
June 24
Don’t Panic,
Comedy,
Graham Hotel,
June 26,
Kate Pinchuck
32 Lavender Close,
Submarine Productions and Theatre Arts
The Tyrant,
Taji Arts in partnership with Mandela Bay Theatre Complex
Shine On,
CAN OF WORMS SA
The Magic Eye with Stuart Lightbody