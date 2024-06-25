Whimsical fantasy entertains all

Adventure of Who,

Family theatre,

Victoria Theatre,

June 22- 30,

Fringe

By Khanyisa Khenese

An award-winning production, Adventure of Who, directed by Aaron Mcilroy and written and performed by Kaylee Mcilroy is a thought provoking and engaging show that navigates the journey of life.

It also explores fantasy, childhood intrigue and mythical landscapes.

In the show, a child, played by Kaylee, goes to a forest to discover her name.

In the forest the child meets an intruder that tells her that she needs to find a friend that is going to help her along her way.

The child soon finds a friend who becomes her twin and the two embark on a journey and discovery and adventure filled with all the frills and spills of childhood shenanigans.

Taking place on different planes and in different scenarios The Adventure of Who is a fun and whimsical experience that all audiences are sure to enjoy.

Filled with teachings of life lessons and quirky in its approach Adventure of Who answers many questions of who a person is and what makes them, them.