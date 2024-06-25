    Tuesday, June 25
    Whimsical fantasy entertains all

    Adventure of Who,

    Family theatre,

    Victoria Theatre,

    June 22- 30,

    Fringe

    By Khanyisa Khenese

    An award-winning production, Adventure of Who, directed by Aaron Mcilroy and written and performed by Kaylee Mcilroy is a thought provoking and engaging show that navigates the journey of life.

    It also explores fantasy, childhood intrigue and mythical landscapes. 

    In the show, a child, played by Kaylee, goes to a forest to discover her name. 

    In the forest the child meets an intruder that tells her that she needs to find a friend that is going to help her along her way. 

    The child soon finds a friend who becomes her twin and the two embark on a journey and discovery and adventure filled with all the frills and spills of childhood shenanigans. 

    Taking place on different planes and in different scenarios The Adventure of Who is a fun and whimsical experience that all audiences are sure to enjoy. 

    Filled with teachings of life lessons and quirky in its approach Adventure of Who answers many questions of who a person is and what makes them, them.  

     

