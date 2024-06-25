Massive financial boost for National Arts Festival welcomed

By Devon Koen

In an unexpected yet welcomed announcement, the National Arts Festival (NAF) confirmed a long-awaited and much-needed cash injection totaling R10m.

Confirming the news, NAF CEO Monica Newton said the organisation, currently celebrating its 50th year, had entered into a contract with the National Lottery Commission (NLC) which would see much needed funds being made available for social empowerment initiatives, among others.

According to Newton, part of the R10m had already been made available and was being used during the staging of the NAF’s half-century celebrations, currently underway in Makhanda, while the remainder would be used for the Creative City development initiative.

Speaking at a media briefing hosted at the 1820 Settlers National Monument in house restaurant on Monday, Newton said the NAF was not only focused on staging the annual 11-day festival, annually hosted in Makhanda, but was a registered live events company which also supported the arts and the development thereof, as well as development of local economies in South Africa.

Commenting on rumours that the NAF was to be hosted elsewhere following suggestions that the festival had lost traction among Festinos, Newton said that would never be the case.

“We are here to stay in Makhanda… we have to adapt, cope and change,” she said.

Apart from investing in and operating the festival itself, Newton said the NAF had been instrumental in other projects in and around Makhanda, which included the upliftment of the community and residents through various initiatives linked to the Social Employment Fund (SEF).

The fund, in its first phase, was established with R800m administered by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to support job creation of a very specific “work for the common good” initiatives.

During a previous interview, Newton said the NAF approached the fund with a proposal largely related to “placemaking” or working with the local community to get the city of Makhanda ready to host the NAF and also our other major events throughout the year.

According to Newton, the NAF’s particular project arose from a commitment of the NAF board to be an active citizen of Makhanda and to create opportunities to improve the city beyond the limited period of the Festival.

First started in 2022, the SEF project has achieved great goals and continues in the quest to improve the lives, communities and the surroundings of Makhanda through various projects, including clearing invasive plant species, improving roads by pothole filling and patching, daily street sweeping, collecting recyclable materials and clearing of illegal dumpsites, among other initiatives.

Also speaking at the event on Monday, CEO of the Eastern Cape Parks & Tourism Agency, Vuyani Dayimani, said the NAF had contributed R4m to the local GDP.

Partnership and stakeholder manager of NAF, Nobesuthu Rayi, said it was a fundamental part of the organisation to seek out and foster partnerships with a focus on promoting arts and education for youngsters.

Addressing those in attendance at the briefing artistic director of the NAF, Rucera Seethal, said the festival had started off well adding a fair number of visitors had attended events and performances over the first weekend.

According to Seethal organisers expected a larger influx of festival-goers from Wednesday onwards.

Seethal confirmed that the V-Fringe, first introduced to the NAF programme during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the festival being held completely virtual in 2021, was up and running. – additional reporting Andile Mfundisi.