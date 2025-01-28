St Andrew’s cricket teams come out on top against Kingswood College

By Scott Jackson

It was another busy week for the St Andrew’s College Cricket Club.

Ten matches were played against Kingswood College, with St Andrew’s College coming out on top in eight of those fixtures.

The 1st XI had an exciting draw, after setting up the game strongly, following a mature century from Rhys Wiblin. Defending 244, College XI had Kingswood 122/9 when the time was called late on Saturday evening. It was a frustrating end after being so dominant throughout the day.

On Wednesday, the 1st XI defeated Stanley Cricket Club by 4 wickets under the Knowling lights. Junior Colts A are to be congratulated for their first two victories for College, winning both the T20 on Friday night and the declaration game on Saturday.

Special mention must be made of Benjamin Curtin for his five-wicket haul on Saturday. Another fine bowling performance came from Keegan Borst who took 6 wickets for the 2nd XI on Saturday against Kingswood.

In a game of a different nature this past weekend, the College and Kingswood Colts A sides combined for a 4-over match on Knight Field at Kingswood. Corne van der Merwe and Connor Holder must be congratulated on scoring undefeated centuries for their respective teams. The game was won by the chasing team with two balls left in the day, with two wickets in hand.

Many thanks to Kingswood for their efforts in giving us so many fixtures this past weekend. This weekend will be a busy one, with fixtures scheduled against both Graeme College and Grey High School.