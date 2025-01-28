Kingswood hosts 14th annual Brian Baker Water Polo tournament

The aerial photo was taken during the opening night of the 14th annual Brian Baker Water Polo Tournament hosted by Kingswood College last weekend, while the other shows Emily Poutney in action in the pool. In the tournament, Kingswood narrowly lost 5-6 to St Mary’s Waverley who secured 11th place in the tournament ahead of Kingswood College in 12th place in what was a successful event. The tournament sees the top girls’ water polo schools from around the country competing. Photos: Kingswood College