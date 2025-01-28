Makhandans enjoy local football in sweltering conditions

By Chris Totobela

Throngs of football fans braved the scotching sun and made their way to JD Dlepu stadium for the Hollywood Bets Regional League double header on Saturday.

In the first game, eighth-placed Maru FC took on rock-bottom XI Attackers in a local derby that promised fireworks. After a dull and boring first half, the game came alive midway through the second half as Attackers went to the break trailing by a single goal and were pushing for an equaliser.

However, Maru doubled their lead when the Attackers’ goalkeeper misjudged a high ball.

Attackers managed to pull one back towards the end of the game as Maru’s goalkeeper fumbled the ball in what looked like a routine catch for him.

The game was characterized by rough tackling as Maru held on until the final whistle.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail after the game, Tanduxolo Faxi of Attackers, praised the team. “Our boys played well against a tough Maru side whose tactics worked. They tried to manipulate our passing game using dirty tactics as they were always kicking our players and the way they tackled, you could easily see that those were leg-breaking tackles that went unpunished. In the last two games we played against them we suffered six serious injuries, including two broken legs.”

Maru’s Siya Dumiso said the team is on the right track. “We played well and managed to showcase our talent. We have started winning and we will now go all the way to win this league and get promotion to the next level.”

In the second game, third-placed City Pirates failed to close the gap between them and Alexandria-based log leaders Superstars as they went down by a single goal. City Pirates’s coach Loyiso Platjie admitted they they played badly. “We did not play well. We failed to put together two to three passes. We did not show any hunger or desire to win but we will go back to training and work on our weakness.”