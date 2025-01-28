Salem beat Swallows to go top of GCB 2nd league, Southwell edge Manleys

By Chesley Daniels

Salem 2nds’ impressive 88-run bonus point win against Swallows at the weekend catapulted the team to the top of the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 2nd League log table.

In another thrilling encounter, Southwell 2nds edged hosts Manley Flats by a narrow 8-run win.

The weekend saw some remarkable individual performances in the GCB 2nd League.

Batting:

* Tony Pedro 93 – Southwell vs Manleys

* Dave Duncan 85 – Manleys vs Southwell

* Ryan Labuschagne 63 – Salem vs Swallows

* Chris Friderichs 57* – Southwell vs Manleys

Bowling:

* Juandre Nel 6/11 (6) – Sidbury vs Rainbows

* Benedict Nelson 4/23 (10) – Swallows vs Salem

* Tando Mthana 5/20 (7.3) – Tiger Titans vs Port Alfred

* Vuyo Pupha 4/34 (8) – Rainbows vs Sidbury

Summarised scores:

Sidbury vs Rainbows

Sidbury 151 (29)

– Daniel Webster 27, Callum 20, Ryan 17, Francois Nel 18

– Vuyo Pupha 4/34 (8), Thandoxolo Shotana 3/37 (9), Siya Mbuka 1/16 (4)

Rainbows 63 (24)

– Onwabile Bobo 22, Sango Dipha 12

– Juandre Nel 6/11 (6), Francois Nel 3/10 (6), Ryan 1/1 (1)

Sidbury won by 88 runs + bonus point

Manley Flats vs Southwell

Southwell 295/8 (50)

– Tony Pedro 93, Chris Friderichs 57*, Michael Deacon 53, Meekah De Souza 29

– Anton Ferreira 2/50 (10), Barry Gleaves 2/60 (10), Nic Dettmar 2/52 (9), Somi 2/18 (5)

Manleys 287

– Dave Duncan 85, Nic Dettmar 43, Dagan Wiblin 32, Wade Mayes 20

– James Cameron 2/48 (10), Tony Pedro 2/42 (6), Chris Friderichs 1/35 (10), Ross Daly 1/39 (9), Michael Deacon 1/57 (8), Grant Pringle 1/35 (6)

Southwell won by 8 runs

Salem vs Swallows

Salem 202/8 (50)

– Ryan Labuschagne 63, Lorrimer Pittaway 28, Tiaan Scheepers 20

– Benedict Nelson 4/23 (10), Jezwin Scheepers 2/44 (10), Luvane Daniels 1/84 (10), Marco Loutz 1/20 (7)

Swallows 120 (30)

– Shanton Whitebooi 32*, Luvane Daniels 31

– Wayne Howarth 3/34 (10), Mike Mattison 2/23 (7)

Salem won by 82 runs + bonus point

Port Alfred vs Tiger Titans

Port Alfred 81 (31.3)

* Tando Mthana 5/20 (7.3), Miya Tyanase 2/18 (8), Enoch Vutela 2/23 (9)

Tiger Titans 82/9 (23.3)

– Nesi Nyoka 19

Titans won by 1 wicket + bonus point

Latest GCB 2nd League log table as at 18 January 2025:

Salem 24 (4)

Swallows 21 (5)

Cuylerville 18 (4)

Manley Flats 18 (4)

Sidbury 17 (3)

Southwell 11 (4)

Station Hill 8 (4)

Tiger Titans 6 (4)

Rainbows 3 (5)

Port Alfred 0 (5)

This weekend’s fixtures:

GCB 1st League:

Southwell vs Willows

Sidbury vs Cuylerville

Salem vs Makana Sona

GCB 2nd League:

Cuylerville vs Sidbury

Tiger Titans vs Swallows

Southwell vs Port Alfred