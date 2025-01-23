Depth of talent on display as St Andrew’s, Graeme, Kingswood, Woodridge and Pearson kick off water polo season

By G Mackenzie

The water polo season began with exciting home fixtures against Woodridge, Kingswood, Graeme and Pearson. These matches provided an excellent opportunity to involve all our teams, and the teams delivered some outstanding results.

U14 Teams

The newly formed U14A team had a nail-biting match against Woodridge’s U15A team, securing a narrow 7–6 victory. They later faced the St Andrew’s U15A side in a long-course game, holding their own impressively for the first two quarters before the experience of the U15A team prevailed. The U14 players show great promise, and I look forward to seeing them develop and grow as a cohesive team throughout the season.

U15 Teams

The U15A team dominated their match against Woodridge’s U15A team, achieving a decisive 10–1 victory and controlling the game from start to finish.

The U14/U15B combined team played two fixtures, facing Kingswood Junior and Graeme College Junior. Although they lost to Kingswood Junior 8–1, they bounced back with an emphatic 14–0 win against Graeme College Junior.

Senior Teams

The 4th and 5th teams both played against Graeme Senior, with both teams securing victories. They then faced each other in an evenly matched game that ended in a 5–5 draw.

The 2nd and 3rd teams competed in a pool alongside Woodridge’s 2nd team and Pearson’s 2nd team. Both our teams earned two solid wins. In a play-off against each other, the 2nd team triumphed with an 8–3 victory over the 3rd team, showcasing the depth of talent in our senior water polo program.

1st Team

The 1st team played against Kingswood’s 1st, Pearson’s 1st, and Woodridge’s 1st teams. Their defensive efforts were exceptional, conceding only three goals across all three matches. The team recorded commanding victories, defeating Kingswood 11–1, Pearson 9–1, and Woodridge 8–1. These performances provided excellent preparation for the upcoming St Andrew’s College Shield tournament.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to the smooth running of this event despite the short preparation time. While many boys played an essential role in assisting with various tasks, I would like to give special recognition to Farai Shamu, one of our new Grade 8 boys. Although unable to play, he dedicated himself to managing the table from start to finish, ensuring everything ran efficiently.