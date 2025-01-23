Bullish Makhanda boxers vow to win gold at upcoming national tournament

By Chris Totobela

One of the oldest boxing clubs in Makhanda that has produced the finest boxers, including former South African lightweight champion, Mzoxolo Ndwayana, is busy preparing two of its top boxers for imminent national trials.

Khayelihle Prince and Qhama Kilani will take part in the South African National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) 2025 boxing trials for elite men and women at Hemingways in East London from 11-16 February, and are expected to bring back home the glory.

Kilani was so confident when he spoke to Grocott’s Mail. “I am working very hard at training and I am sure that whoever I come across in these upcoming trials will have a very difficult time in the ring and I am confident of bringing home the gold medal.”

Prince promised fireworks. “I think I’m ready for that weekend and boxers who will get into the ring with me will not finish the rounds. I will put them to sleep and they won’t know what hit them. People of Makhanda must get ready to welcome us back as gold medalists.”

Manager and coach of the two boxers, Sithule Jacobs, told Grocott’s his two boxers were in superb condition. “These two boys are very talented and I always teach them not to get carried away by their achievements. Both of them are in superb condition and are ready to deliver on the day.”

Makhanda’s boxing lovers know the boxers very well and will expect no less than gold medals.