St Andrew’s and Kingswood kick off domestic cricket season in exciting style

By Scott Jackson

The St Andrew’s College 1st XI played against Kingswood College under the Knowling lights on Friday night to kick off the domestic cricket season.

The atmosphere was fantastic, and thanks must go to all the supporters who came to watch. The St Andrew’s College XI batted first in tricky conditions, with Kingswood picking up two quick wickets. Myles Sansom and Oliver Johns consolidated, with Sansom scoring 45 and Johns 53.

The St Andrew’s College XI finished on a competitive 155/7 in their 20 overs. Tight opening spells by the St Andrew’s opening bowlers meant that Kingswood were unable to capitalise during the Powerplay and wickets fell regularly. Kingswood were always behind the asking rate and ended on 118/7 in their 20 overs, falling short by 37

runs.

In matches played on Saturday against Graeme College, the Junior Colts B team started their St Andrew’s College careers with a convincing 10 wicket win. The Colts B XI defeated Graeme College by 158 runs, with Matt Currie scoring 57 not out, Scott Emslie taking 5/13 and Weston van Zyl, on his return to cricket taking 3/11. In the match of the day, the College 6th XI defeated Graeme College 3rd XI by 1 run, claiming a crucial run out to win the game.

All other cricketers participated in internal fixtures. This was a busy weekend for the cricket club and a good start to the year. This week, the club has a number of fixtures against Kingswood College on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.