Opportunity to upskill as Safa and CAF set to hold C License coaching course in Makhanda

By Chris Totobela

The New Year’s Cup (NYC) sport institute will host a Safa/CAF C License coaching course for all D License holders at Rhodes University next month.

According to NYC chairman, Luyanda Papu, the course is open to all interested individuals all over the country, and the first phase will run from 8-15 February, with the second phase taking place some time in April.

Makhanda’s Rhodes University will host the course and will also be represented by many local coaches.

There are many well known former professional footballers who have registered for the course as, Papu confirmed when he spoke to Grocott’s Mail.

“We are expecting former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Patrick Mayo, former Golden Arrows and Bafana Bafana player Mzuvukile Tom, former Orlando Pirates’ players Benedict Vilakazi and Luvuyo Memela, former Cape Town City and Sundowns’ player Aubrey Ngoma, former Orlando Pirates and Sundowns’ player Siyabonga Zulu and former Maritzburg United and Sekhukhune United player Ryan de Jongh, who have all registered for this course.”

Papu said he would keep football followers updated via Grocott’s Mail, about any new developments regarding the course.