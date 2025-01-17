    Saturday, January 18
    Latest Grahamstown Cricket Club (GCB) latest logs and stats

    By

    By Chesley Daniels

    GCB 2nd League log as at 11 January 2025:
    1. Swallows 21 (4)
    2. Salem 18 (3)
    3. Cuylerville 18 (4)
    4. Manley Flats 17 (3)
    5. Sidbury 11 (2)
    6. Station Hill 8 (4)
    7. Southwell 6 (3)
    8. Rainbows 3 (4)
    9. Tiger Titans 0 (3)
    10. Port Alfred 0 (4)

    GCB 1st League
    1. Cuylerville 41 (7)
    2. Salem 26 (7)
    3. Southwell 24 (6)
    4. Willows 22 (5)
    5. Sidbury 7 (5)
    6. Rhodes 5 (6)
    7. Makana Sona 1 (6)

    GCB 2nd League leading run scorers:
    1. T Shotana – Rainbows 232
    2. J Renton – Cuylerville 217
    3. L Daniels – Swallows 188
    4. R Labuschange – Salem 168
    5. M Deacon – Southwell 153
    6. D Geldenhuys – Cuylerville 138
    7. Z Jaji – Station Hill 135
    8. R Moss – Southwell 131
    9. B Gleaves – Manley Flats 118
    10. C Friderichs – Southwell 116
    11. W Howarth – Salem 113
    12. N Dettmer – Manley Flats 111
    13. R Steenkamp – Sidbury 105
    14. D Duncan – Manley Flats 104
    15. B Nelson – Swallows 100

    GCB 2nd leading all rounders:
    1. J Renton – Cuylerville 292
    2. L Daniels – Swallows 263
    3. C Jones – Station Hill 235
    4. B Nelson – Swallows 205
    5. R Moss – Southwell 191
    6. C Friderichs – Southwell 161
    7. R Wiblin – Manley Flats 145

    GCB 2nd leading wicket takers:
    1. C Fletcher – Cuylerville 13
    2. C Jones – Station Hill 10
    3. S Saki – Station Hill 9
    4. S Mbukwa – Rainbows 7
    5. T Mthana – Tiger Titans 7
    6. B Mzaidume – Port Alfred 7
    7. L September – Swallows 7
    8. L Isaacs – Manley Flats 6
    9. L Daniels – Swallows 6
    10. W Tarr – Cuylerville 6
    11. T Fillis – Swallows 5
    12. C Japp – Cuylerville 5
    13. F Nel – Sidbury 5
    14. C Pieterse – Salem 5
    15. J Renton – Cuylerville 5

    GCB 1st leading allrounders:
    1. B Handley – Cuylerville 420
    2. J Van der Meulen – Salem 375
    3. B Brotherton – Salem 307
    4. Josh Van Rensburg – Southwell 237
    5. S Gornall – Cuylerville 234
    6. R Brooks – Willows 218
    7. J Norval – Cuylerville 202
    8. B Van Heerden – Rhodes 202

    GCB 1st leading run scorers:
    1. B Handley – Cuylerville 360
    2. Nicholas Wilmot – Salem 270
    3. B Brotherton – Salem 222
    4. J Van der Meulen – Salem 195
    5. K Handley – Cuylerville 166
    6. Josh Van Rensburg – Southwell 162
    7. R Fritz – Willows 155
    8. K Van Niekerk – Southwell 149
    9. S Biggs – Sidbury 142
    10. J Norval – Cuylerville 127
    11. E Mgoqi – Willows 123
    12. S Jasson – Willows 120
    13. A Wright – Rhodes 118

    GCB 1st leading wicket takers:
    1. G Bladen – Southwell – 14
    2. J Van der Meulen – Salem 12
    3. B Wakeford – Salem 11
    4. B Brotherton – Salem 9
    5. K Geldenhuys – Cuylerville 9
    6. S Gornall – Cuylerville 9
    7. A Gysman – Willows 9
    8. C Norval – Cuylerville 9
    9. B Van Heerden – Rhodes 9
    10. R Brooks – Willows 8
    11. R Roth – Salem 8
    12. R Beyleveld – Cuylerville 7
    13. A Hashe – Makana Sona 7
    14. M Hobson – Southwell 7
    15. Jesse Van Rensburg – Southwell 6

