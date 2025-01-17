Latest Grahamstown Cricket Club (GCB) latest logs and stats

By Chesley Daniels
GCB 2nd League log as at 11 January 2025:
1. Swallows 21 (4)
2. Salem 18 (3)
3. Cuylerville 18 (4)
4. Manley Flats 17 (3)
5. Sidbury 11 (2)
6. Station Hill 8 (4)
7. Southwell 6 (3)
8. Rainbows 3 (4)
9. Tiger Titans 0 (3)
10. Port Alfred 0 (4)
GCB 1st League
1. Cuylerville 41 (7)
2. Salem 26 (7)
3. Southwell 24 (6)
4. Willows 22 (5)
5. Sidbury 7 (5)
6. Rhodes 5 (6)
7. Makana Sona 1 (6)
GCB 2nd League leading run scorers:
1. T Shotana – Rainbows 232
2. J Renton – Cuylerville 217
3. L Daniels – Swallows 188
4. R Labuschange – Salem 168
5. M Deacon – Southwell 153
6. D Geldenhuys – Cuylerville 138
7. Z Jaji – Station Hill 135
8. R Moss – Southwell 131
9. B Gleaves – Manley Flats 118
10. C Friderichs – Southwell 116
11. W Howarth – Salem 113
12. N Dettmer – Manley Flats 111
13. R Steenkamp – Sidbury 105
14. D Duncan – Manley Flats 104
15. B Nelson – Swallows 100
GCB 2nd leading all rounders:
1. J Renton – Cuylerville 292
2. L Daniels – Swallows 263
3. C Jones – Station Hill 235
4. B Nelson – Swallows 205
5. R Moss – Southwell 191
6. C Friderichs – Southwell 161
7. R Wiblin – Manley Flats 145
GCB 2nd leading wicket takers:
1. C Fletcher – Cuylerville 13
2. C Jones – Station Hill 10
3. S Saki – Station Hill 9
4. S Mbukwa – Rainbows 7
5. T Mthana – Tiger Titans 7
6. B Mzaidume – Port Alfred 7
7. L September – Swallows 7
8. L Isaacs – Manley Flats 6
9. L Daniels – Swallows 6
10. W Tarr – Cuylerville 6
11. T Fillis – Swallows 5
12. C Japp – Cuylerville 5
13. F Nel – Sidbury 5
14. C Pieterse – Salem 5
15. J Renton – Cuylerville 5
GCB 1st leading allrounders:
1. B Handley – Cuylerville 420
2. J Van der Meulen – Salem 375
3. B Brotherton – Salem 307
4. Josh Van Rensburg – Southwell 237
5. S Gornall – Cuylerville 234
6. R Brooks – Willows 218
7. J Norval – Cuylerville 202
8. B Van Heerden – Rhodes 202
GCB 1st leading run scorers:
1. B Handley – Cuylerville 360
2. Nicholas Wilmot – Salem 270
3. B Brotherton – Salem 222
4. J Van der Meulen – Salem 195
5. K Handley – Cuylerville 166
6. Josh Van Rensburg – Southwell 162
7. R Fritz – Willows 155
8. K Van Niekerk – Southwell 149
9. S Biggs – Sidbury 142
10. J Norval – Cuylerville 127
11. E Mgoqi – Willows 123
12. S Jasson – Willows 120
13. A Wright – Rhodes 118
GCB 1st leading wicket takers:
1. G Bladen – Southwell – 14
2. J Van der Meulen – Salem 12
3. B Wakeford – Salem 11
4. B Brotherton – Salem 9
5. K Geldenhuys – Cuylerville 9
6. S Gornall – Cuylerville 9
7. A Gysman – Willows 9
8. C Norval – Cuylerville 9
9. B Van Heerden – Rhodes 9
10. R Brooks – Willows 8
11. R Roth – Salem 8
12. R Beyleveld – Cuylerville 7
13. A Hashe – Makana Sona 7
14. M Hobson – Southwell 7
15. Jesse Van Rensburg – Southwell 6