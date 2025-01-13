Outstanding academic excellence at DSG: IEB Matric and A-Level results 2024

By Staff Reporter
The Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) celebrates the Class of 2024’s exceptional results from both our IEB Matric and Cambridge International A-Level streams.
Highlights of the IEB results:
100% pass rate, with 99% Bachelor’s Degree passes.
2.3 distinctions per candidate on average.
32% distinctions, 63% A or B aggregates, and 92% A, B, or C aggregates.
Top Achievers:
Isabella Rodwell (Dux): Aggregate 88.2%, 7 distinctions.
Cameron Brook: 9 distinctions, including two in Further Studies Mathematics
(aggregate 86.7%).
Jessica Barrow and Kirsten White: 8 distinctions each, including Further
Studies Mathematics (aggregate 87,7% and 86.7%, respectively).
Lathitha Mayaba and Jamie Marx, each achieved seven distinctions with
aggregates of 86,5% and 85,7%, respectively.
Five girls achieved five distinctions each: Lily Bowker, Caitlin Gardiner, Wendy Mawu, Constantina Minas and Ashleigh Price. Ten girls achieved four, many of whom missed a 5th or 6th distinction by a mere percent: Ella Becker, Avuyisiwe Dyaphu, Stacy Karungi, Hannah Lowe, Kwazi Matoti, Annabella McLeod, Jessica Smailes, Marique Stevens, Bandile Tapela and Kanya Torp Nelani. A further seven girls achieved three distinctions, and 12 girls achieved two distinctions.
Big congratulations to the following matrics for placing in IEB Top 1%
Cameron Brook – Design
Kwazi Matoti – isiXhosa First Additional Language
Sarah Lake – Mathematical Literacy
DSG and St Andrew’s College also celebrated the Cambridge International A-Level Results, announced on Friday last week. Our fifth Cambridge A-Level cohort also achieved remarkable success with Jannie, de Villiers (Head of School) commenting “The A-Level results mark a historic milestone for DSG, standing as the best since the inception of the programme. These exceptional results serve as an important international benchmark, affirming that our A-Level offering is on par with the very best globally.”
Congratulations to our top achievers:
Lucy Ritchie (DSG): 3 A* (Maths, Physics, Chemistry), aggregate 92%.
Jessica Barrow (SAC): 2 A*, 1 A, aggregate 89%.
Emma Lidsba and Elizabeth Lake: Outstanding distinctions across multiple subjects.
“These results are a testament to the dedication of our students and the unwavering support of our staff and community,” said Dr. Petra Gentz, Deputy Head Academics.
“The DSG Class of 2024 can take pride in staking their flag at the pinnacle of the momentous 150th anniversary year with both A-Level and IEB results that truly stand out. Congratulations to our pupils, teachers, and everyone who supported this incredible journey!” Jannie de Villiers (Head of DSG).