Outstanding academic excellence at DSG: IEB Matric and A-Level results 2024

By Staff Reporter

The Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) celebrates the Class of 2024’s exceptional results from both our IEB Matric and Cambridge International A-Level streams.

Highlights of the IEB results:

 100% pass rate, with 99% Bachelor’s Degree passes.

 2.3 distinctions per candidate on average.

 32% distinctions, 63% A or B aggregates, and 92% A, B, or C aggregates.

Top Achievers:

 Isabella Rodwell (Dux): Aggregate 88.2%, 7 distinctions.

 Cameron Brook: 9 distinctions, including two in Further Studies Mathematics (aggregate 86.7%).

 Jessica Barrow and Kirsten White: 8 distinctions each, including Further Studies Mathematics (aggregate 87,7% and 86.7%, respectively).

 Lathitha Mayaba and Jamie Marx, each achieved seven distinctions with aggregates of 86,5% and 85,7%, respectively.

Five girls achieved five distinctions each: Lily Bowker, Caitlin Gardiner, Wendy Mawu, Constantina Minas and Ashleigh Price. Ten girls achieved four, many of whom missed a 5th or 6th distinction by a mere percent: Ella Becker, Avuyisiwe Dyaphu, Stacy Karungi, Hannah Lowe, Kwazi Matoti, Annabella McLeod, Jessica Smailes, Marique Stevens, Bandile Tapela and Kanya Torp Nelani. A further seven girls achieved three distinctions, and 12 girls achieved two distinctions. Big congratulations to the following matrics for placing in IEB Top 1%  Cameron Brook – Design  Kwazi Matoti – isiXhosa First Additional Language  Sarah Lake – Mathematical Literacy DSG and St Andrew’s College also celebrated the Cambridge International A-Level Results, announced on Friday last week. Our fifth Cambridge A-Level cohort also achieved remarkable success with Jannie, de Villiers (Head of School) commenting “The A-Level results mark a historic milestone for DSG, standing as the best since the inception of the programme. These exceptional results serve as an important international benchmark, affirming that our A-Level offering is on par with the very best globally.”

Congratulations to our top achievers:  Lucy Ritchie (DSG): 3 A* (Maths, Physics, Chemistry), aggregate 92%.  Jessica Barrow (SAC): 2 A*, 1 A, aggregate 89%.  Emma Lidsba and Elizabeth Lake: Outstanding distinctions across multiple subjects.

“These results are a testament to the dedication of our students and the unwavering support of our staff and community,” said Dr. Petra Gentz, Deputy Head Academics.