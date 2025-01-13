2024 matric class achieves 87.3% pass rate, Eastern Cape climbs to 85%

By Luvuyo Mjekula

The national matric pass rate has soared from 82.9% in 2023 to more than 87% in 2024, the highest in the history of South Africa.

This was announced by Basic Education minister Siviwe Gwarube as she delivered the National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric results in Johannesburg a short while ago.

The Free State came first with a pass rate of 94%, with the Eastern Cape lying ninth at 85%.

The minister proudly announced that each of the nine provinces achieved a pass rate of more than 84%.

The results per province:

Free State – 94% KZN – 89.5% Gauteng – 88.4%. North West – 87.5% Western Cape – 86% Limpopo – 85.1% Mpulanga – 84.9% Eastern Cape – 84.98% Northern Cape – 84.2%

Gwarube also announced the performance of education districts across the country.

The top three districts performed as follows:

Johanessburg West was the top performing with a 97% pass rate, Fezile Dabi in the Free State came second with 93.5%, Umkhanyakude in KZN reached 92.8%

Some highlights of the 2024 results:

Nearly half of the learners who passed received a Bachelor pass.

73 of 75 districts obtained a pass mark higher than 90%.

Over 319 000 distinctions achieved, an increase from last year.

Every province increased the number of distinctions.

Number of underperforming schools has decreased.

Learners from quintiles 1 to 3 have made significant stiodes.

Northern Cape recorded highest improvement of 8.3%.

Girls performed better than boys.

Likening the learners to the South African national flower, the protea, Gwarube said the class of 2024 excelled against the odds.

