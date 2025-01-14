Kingswood matrics shine with outstanding results – 100% pass rate, 93% bachelor’s

Amongst the 70 matric pupils, we achieved 1 pupil (Jason Connan) with 8 A’s, 4 with 6 A’s (Emila Jacob, Olivia Connellan, Rosemary Colenso and TJ Cannon), 3 pupils with 5 A’s (Jasmine Witthuhn, Khanya Mbenyana, and Joshua Hufkie), 4 pupils with 4 A’s (Jessica Barnard, Gizelle Loy, Alessandra Wijtenburg, Gary Woods) and 8 pupils with 3 A’s.

Senior School Head in charge of Academics, Ms Tracy van Molendorff, had this to say: “Kingswood College is proud to announce the exceptional achievements of the Matric Class of 2024. These results reflect not only the dedication and resilience of the pupils but also the unwavering commitment of our teaching staff and the support of their parents. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our pupils, especially those who attained personal bests through hard work and perseverance.

“A special mention goes to our Dux Scholar, Jason Connan, who achieved an extraordinary 8 distinctions, embodying the spirit of excellence that Kingswood stands for. We also commend the many pupils who achieved 4, 5, and 6 distinctions, a testament to their consistent effort and determination. This year’s results are a celebration of individual and collective triumphs, showcasing what can be accomplished through collaboration and dedication. We are incredibly proud of the Class of 2024 and look forward to seeing them thrive in their future endeavours.”