Makhanda church seeks to bring back culture of prayer, instil sense of responsibility in young men

By Luvuyo Mjekula

The church has a psychosocial and pastoral responsibility to all communities in which it exists.

To this end, the St Ignatius Anglican Catholic Church of Makhanda held an interdenominational service at the Trinity Presbyterian Church building in Hill Street on Sunday, to “capacitate, induct and bring back the culture of prayer in our societies as a collective”.

At the service, amakrwala (young men who recently underwent isiXhosa traditional circumcision), accompained by their family members, were annointed and motivated. Father Litemba Busakwe, the priest in charge of St Ignatius Parish, and other reputable elders of Makhanda and surroundings, led the service.

Bishop Siviwe Maqoma of the Anglican Catholic Church, Diocese of Christ the King, anointed and blessed the amakwala with Holy Oil and Reverend Christopher Matya of the Anglican Catholic Church, Diocese of the Kei, laid hands on the young men.

The preacher of the day was Bishop Phumelele Koliti of the Ethiopian Episcopal Church while Busakwe led the exhortation and service.

Busakwe spoke directly to the young amakrwala, inspiring them as they recently graduated from boys to men. He enlightened the young men about the difference between confidence and trust. “When we are confident, we trust in our own power, we feel that we are better than others. I want to say to you, when you leave this church, you must not be confident, but trust in God.”

He urged the amakrwala to become better than many men who underwent the rite of passage, only to act like they were still boys. “Being a man is not about wearing nice clothes, how you look or having many girlfriends. Being a man is about sacrifices, giving up certain things, and keeping your family’s name intact.”

Grocott’s Mail spoke to some of the young men.

Liso Busakwe of Phumlani said: “I learned that being a man takes a lot of work. Just because I have been given the privilege of being a man, does not mean I should go and abuse manhood.”