Makhanda woman charged with boyfriend’s murder set to apply for bail

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A 30-year-old Makhanda woman charged with the murder of her boyfriend is set to apply for bail in the local magistrate’s court this Thursday.

Police say Nosiphiwo Mbonda allegedly stabbed to death her 34-year-old boyfriend after a quarrel in an Extension 6 house on Saturday.

In a media statement released yesterday, police spokesperson, Majola Nkohli, said the man was declared dead at the scene. “Information in police records indicates that on Saturday, 4 January 2025, at about 22:00, a couple at a house in Extension 6, Joza was involved in a quarrel, which led to a woman to allegedly stab him with a knife.”

Mbonda was arrested shortly after the incident and briefly appeared in the Makhanda Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

She was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to Thursday, 9 January for a formal bail application.

The incident has been trending on social media with photos of both the accused and the deceased circulated.

This is a developing story.