Motherwell Envoys crowned 2024 NYC champions

By Chris Totobela

The 2024 New Year’s Cup final lived up to expectations as both Motherwell Envoys and PK United dished out excellent football in front of a packed JD Dlepu stadium crowd.

Both sides treated the fans to scintillating football in the first half but were both guilty of not converting their chances and went into the halftime break goalless.

The second half was even more exciting, with the two sets of fans on the edges of their seats. PK United failed to use their spot kick, which came back to haunt them as they conceded a late goal. Motherwell envoys held on until the final whistle and were crowned champions.