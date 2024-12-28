City Pirates and New Seekers booted out of NYC

By Chris Totobela

Matchday 4 of the 2024 NYC did not bring any joy for the local football lovers as two Makhanda teams were knocked out of the competition.

In the first game of the day, City pirates, who carried the hopes of Makhandans coming into this game, especially after Maru’s sudden departure, came up against Somerset East-based Seven Stars. Unfortunately, the home side fell short as they were tossed aside by two unanswered goals.

In the second game, New Seekers had a huge task ahead of them as they faced red-hot Gqeberha-based Motherwell Envoys in a one-sided game, and as expected, Envoys ran riot and demolished them by six goals to one. The home side struggled to assemble three to four passes as they often gave away possession unnecessarily.

The only local side left in the tournament, Makhanda Tigers will carry the hopes of Makhandans as they face Bhudaza FC from eQonce in a 15:30 kick-off on day 5 of the NYC, with Glenmore FC taking on PK United in the earlier lunchtime kick-off.