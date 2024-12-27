Maru dumped out the NYC on Boxing Day

By Chris Totobela

The 2024 NYC resumed on Boxing Day after the Christmas Day break. Makana Tigers were awarded a walkover as Eleven Attackers Mimosa did not pitch up for the game. In an exhibition game, Peddie Legends beat Makhanda Legends by a single goal.

In the much-anticipated game of the day, tournament favourites Maru FC came up against Peddie-based PK United. Both teams showed their intentions from the first whistle, with Maru dominating the midfield in early exchanges. The home side took the lead from a set piece as Lindokuhle Mdoko rose unchallenged to head home a Songelwa corner kick. Maru took their slender lead to the halftime break.

In the second half, PK United took the game to Maru and were caught off guard when Olwethu Songelwa laid off a perfect through pass to set Liyahluma Mawaba free on goal, and his deflected shot found the back of the net to double Maru’s lead. This second goal stunned the visitors into action. Mawaba turned from hero to villain as he received marching orders from the referee after collecting his second caution.

PK United made use of their one-man advantage and put the home side under enormous pressure, and they finally succumbed as the PK United left winger headed home from close range. It wasn’t long before PK United’s well-taken free kick left the goalkeeper for dead and found the back of the net. Both teams threw everything at each other, trying to find the winning goal, but the final whistle sounded.

The game had to be decided on penalties, with both teams changing their goalkeepers during the shootout. Maru’s Gcobani “Tower” Sokuyeka’s sudden death shot hit the crossbar, and the goalkeeper was well beaten. PK United won 7-6 on sudden death and proceeded to the next stage of the competition.

Maru had the game in the bag but committed silly mistakes and allowed their opponents back in the game. Taking off Songelwa, who was dominant in the middle of the park, also cost them a bit as he was dictating matters in midfield and carried Maru forward with his defence-splitting passes. Still, all coaches make mistakes sometimes, and they will learn from this.