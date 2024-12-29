Makhanda’s only hope through to the NYC semi final

By Chris Totobela

New Year’s Cup action continued on day 5, with the last two quarter-final matches taking place at JD Dlepu stadium.

First up was PK United against Glenmore United. PK United netted their first goal in the first 10 minutes of the game, and they dominated in all departments. Seeing them going to the halftime break with a five-goal advantage was unsurprising. Glenmore United pulled one back in the second half, but PK United responded with two quick goals, winning the game by seven goals to one.

In the main game of the day, Makhanda’s only hope, Makana Tigers, took on Bhudaza FC from eQonce in a closely contested game. The home side started shakily, but it did not take long for them to settle down. The visitors missed two crucial chances in the early stages of the first half and were made to pay when Qhamani Ndibaza headed home from a corner kick to open the scoring.

Tigers took that lead to the halftime break. In the second half, Bhudaza FC took the game to the Tigers but were guilty of missing clear goal-scoring chances and were once again made to pay later in the half when the referee pointed to the spot after a Tigers attacker was fouled in the box.

Zanoxolo ‘Fabri’ Manyathi calmly slotted it to the back of the net to double the lead. Tigers held on to their lead until the final whistle. They will return to JD Dlepu stadium on Monday to face tournament favourites Motherwell Envoys in the much-anticipated semi-final clash at 3.30 pm. Peddie-based PK United will face Somerset East-based Seven Stars in another semi-final on Sunday at 3.30 pm.