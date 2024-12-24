Bhudaza FC outclass Jacaranda Aces at day two of the NYC

By Chris Totobela

Day two of the 9th edition of NYC on Christmas Eve featured one game only as local side Jacaranda Aces locked horns with Bhudaza FC from eQonce (King William’s Town). The kick-off was delayed for an hour as the game started at 4 pm instead of the scheduled 3 pm kick-off.

The visitors, who played confidently, showed their clear intentions from the first whistle. In most instances, the home side struggled to put their feet on the ball and were caught wanting. It was not a surprise when Bhudaza FC scored two quick goals.

Aces fumbled their way through the first half, and their defence was caught in sixes and sevens again as the visitors added another two goals before the halftime break, taking their lead to four goals. In the second half, Bhudaza FC put two final nails into Aces’s coffin and cruised to the last 8 of the NYC with six unanswered goals. This was a one-sided game that looked dead and buried in the early stages of the first half.

Aces will go back to the drawing board and come back better prepared for next year’s edition.