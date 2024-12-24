Joza Stars bite the dust on opening day of NYC

By Chris Totobela

The much anticipated 9th edition of the New Year’s Cup kicked off at JD Dlepu stadium on Monday. It was a very low-key affair that fell way short of what the people expected.

The day kicked off in disappointment for the local women’s side, African Connection WFC, as their opponents did not pitch up.

Makhanda Legends beat Sada Legends by three goals to one. In the main game and first of the 2024 edition, Gqeberha-based Motherwell envoys eased past local youthful side Joza Stars by two unanswered goals in a one-sided match.

The Gqeberha-based outfit seemed too strong for the local side, but they were guilty of not using many of the scoring chances they had created. Their lightning-quick transition proved a bit too much for Joza Stars, who were always caught napping at the back. The game lacked fireworks, and it did not live up to football lovers’s expectations, although the Gqeberha-based side showed glimpses of good football here and there.

There was only one game scheduled for Tuesday at 3 pm, Jacaranda against Bhudaza FC, followed by a Christmas break on Wednesday, with games resuming on Boxing Day again.