Rosebuds Rugby Club celebrates successful season with spectacular awards ceremony

By Chesley Daniels

Rosebuds Rugby Club concluded a remarkable season with a prestigious awards ceremony at the Day Care Centre in Alicedale recently.

The event, attended by members, supporters and invited guests, celebrated the team’s outstanding achievements.

Dyllan Bruintjies, a speedster and utility backline player, received the coveted Player of the Year award. Bruintjies had an exceptional season, leading the team in try scoring and creating numerous opportunities for his teammates.

Shaneed Peterson, a talented 19-year-old flyhalf, was awarded the Junior Player of the Year award. Peterson impressed with his accurate kicking and point-scoring abilities, making him a promising prospect.

The awards ceremony marked a revival of the club’s tradition, which had been dormant for several years. The event was a joyful celebration of the team’s successes, including their Sunsed League and Sedru championship titles.

Rosebuds Rugby Club had a remarkable season, finishing first in the Sunsed League and being crowned Sedru champs. The team also reached the Epru Inter Sub Union quarter-final, narrowly losing to Valencia Barbarians.

Award winners:

1. Veteran Player Award: Nico Kock

2. Utility Backline Player: CJ Saterdag

3. Impact Player Award: Charl Barthers

4. Breakthrough Player Award: Genevan Hefke

5. Best Backline Player: Gwenton Cedras

6. Best Forward Player: Danilson Pokbas

7. Most Disciplined Player of the Year: Geraldo Hefke

8. Junior Player of the Year: Shaneed Peterson

9. Coach of the Year: Brendon Klaase

10. Player of the Year: Dyllan Bruintjies

Brendon Klaase, the head coach of Rosebuds, was in high spirits. “It’s pleasing to see a packed crowd and joyful atmosphere. The boys deserve acknowledgement, and it motivates our players and community. It was a tough year for us with many obstacles, but the Lord carried us through. Our goal next year is to maintain momentum and strive for promotion.”