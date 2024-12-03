Rhodes University celebrates 120 years of excellence with Distinguished Alumni Awards dinner

By Siviwe Mxuma

Rhodes University recently marked its 120th anniversary celebrations with a prestigious Distinguished Alumni Awards dinner. The event honoured alumni who have made exceptional contributions across various fields and reaffirmed the University’s legacy of producing leaders and innovators.

The ceremony, hosted at Rhodes University, featured a distinguished roster of alumni, including Professor Stephanie Burton from the University of Pretoria, Dr Solomzi Makholiso from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Professor Alan Chalmers of the University of Warwick, Bruce Whitfield, Dr Alistair Mokoena, Fortune Sibanda, and Professor Robert O’Donoghue. Several recipients attended in person, while others joined virtually.

Professor Sizwe Mabizela, Vice-Chancellor of Rhodes University, commended the awardees for their contributions to their professions and broader communities. He highlighted the University’s enduring influence, stating, “These exceptional individuals represent the very best of Rhodes University. Their achievements demonstrate 120 years of academic excellence, societal impact, and the power of education to transform lives. They inspire our current and future students to pursue their aspirations with resilience and purpose.”

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Strategic Partnerships, Dr Nomakwezi Mzilikazi, opened the evening by welcoming esteemed guests, including Chancellor Judge Lex Mpati, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, Professor ‘Mabokang Monnapula-Mapesela, and the Deans of various faculties. In her address, she celebrated the significance of the milestone, “This year’s awards are particularly special as they coincide with our 120th anniversary. A milestone reflecting Rhodes University’s legacy of academic and professional distinction.”

Professor Rosa Klein, newly elected President of the Association of Old Rhodians, also addressed the gathering, expressing her pride in Rhodes University’s alumni network. “As we celebrate 120 years of this remarkable institution, we are reminded of the transformative power of education. The achievements of our alumni highlight the values instilled here: critical thinking, innovation, and a commitment to making a difference.”

Among the awardees, Bruce Whitfield, a renowned financial journalist, and host of The Money Show, reflected on the foundational role Rhodes University played in his career. “This university didn’t just teach me to be a journalist; it taught me to think critically and to be curious. Those lessons have shaped everything I’ve done since.”

Fellow recipient, Dr Alistair Mokoena, former Google South Africa Country Director, echoed these sentiments, saying, “Rhodes University gave me the confidence to dream big and the tools to turn those dreams into reality. This award is a reminder of the incredible journey that began here.”

The evening was a fitting tribute to Rhodes University’s enduring legacy of excellence, celebrating not only its illustrious past but also its promising future. As the institution continues to shape global leaders, events like the Distinguished Alumni Awards Dinner reaffirm its commitment to academic distinction and societal impact.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.