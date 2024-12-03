Rhodes University LLB student Oyama Mzayidume earns a Rhodes scholarship

By The Division of Communication and Advancement

Final-year law student Oyama Mzayidume has been awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship for 2025. She was selected from 22 finalists drawn from the highest number of applications in eight years, received in 2024 by the selection committee from the combined Eastern Cape and Free State region.

Eight applicants were shortlisted from the 22 finalists, with four applicants from Rhodes University making the shortlist. Two of the four, Mzayidume and Sarah Wilhelmi, were among those interviewed by the South Africa-at-large selection committee for the final selection.

“Both candidates interviewed well and are a real credit to Rhodes University”, Regional Manager for The Rhodes Scholarships for Southern Africa, Beverly Johnson, said.

The selection of candidates for the merit scholarship involves rigorous criteria that that have been applied since 1902. The exacting standard includes academic excellence, mastery of a range of talents involving teamwork, courage and devotion to duty, and moral force of character.

We are proud of Oyama’s remarkable success and Sarah for making it into the final interviews. We are also proud that four out of the eight students who made the shortlist are Rhodes University students. This is evidence of the premium our university places on the holistic development of our students, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs Professor ‘Mabokang Monnapula-Mapesela said.

“Ms Mzayidume and our finalists reflect the Rhodes University academic value proposition and holistic development of students as leaders. We are delighted to see our graduates continue to shine on the international stage, and we look forward to witnessing the positive contributions they will make to society, a distinguishing trait of our graduates.”

“Rhodents, generally, are well-rounded, resilient and ambitious. They exude impeccable leadership qualities and thrive in contributing to the advancement of humanity,” Prof Monnapula-Mapesela said.

Excited about her new journey, Mzayidume said: “I love that the Rhodes Scholarship is not solely focused on academic aptitude and that the Rhodes Scholarship community is made up of people from all corners of the world who want to leave a positive impact on the world.”

“Rhodes University contributed to my success through the many opportunities I had serving in leadership structures, the extracurricular activities I participated in, and the challenging yet nurturing environment of the Rhodes University Law Faculty. I am immensely grateful to the Rhodes University community and hope to be a good ambassador of the University everywhere I go,” Mzayidume said.

Mzayidume intends to study for a Bachelor of Civil Law and Commerce.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.