A goal fest in Makana LFA Premier League last weekend

By Chris Totobela

The action is heating up in the Makana LFA Premier League as teams try to collect as many points as possible before the festive season break.

On Saturday, in Stream A, Joza Stars bounced back to remind other teams what they are capable of when they thrashed Love and Peace 4-1.

Log leaders and dark horses of this premiership title, Riebeek City, dismantled sixth-placed Hellenic 7-0.

Jacaranda Aces beat African Spears 2-0 and Joza Callies added to Cameroon’s woes as they defeated them 6-2.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in Stream B, log leaders Young Eagles eased past Maru Academy 7-1 while Seven Stars made light work of Golden Brothers 6-3.

Riebeek East Academy and Makana Tigers played out to a 2-2 draw and Rising Stars stunned Golden Eagles 2-1 to end the year on a high.