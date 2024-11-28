ILAM’s music heritage archive project emphasises accessibility and community ownership

By Staff Reporter

The rich musical heritage of Keiskammahoek has been preserved and made accessible through a collaborative cataloguing project, led by the International Library of African Music (ILAM) at Rhodes University. This initiative is the first in South Africa to catalogue a collection in isiXhosa and English, highlighting a significant step towards inclusive and representative music heritage preservation.

Initiated in 2012, this heritage research project brought together Ethnomusicology and isiXhosa language students from Rhodes University under the guidance of Dr Lee Watkins and Professor Pamela Maseko. Students gained hands-on experience in service learning, collaborating with local fieldworkers coordinated by the Ntinga Development Centre (NDC). Despite the eventual closure of the NDC, the project adapted, with Thabisa Mhlahlo, a former NDC staff member and key collaborator, stepping in to assist with cataloguing the recordings.

In 2023, Mhlahlo undertook the meticulous task of adding metadata to the recordings at the International Library of African Music (ILAM) on Rhodes University’s campus. With guidance from assistant sound engineer and PhD student Praise Mathebula, she ensured that the collection was not only well-organised but also fully bilingual. This approach enhances accessibility and inclusivity, particularly for isiXhosa-speaking communities.

The collection was officially launched last month in Keiskammahoek, with representatives from 24 local villages in attendance. The event highlighted the importance of community ownership and accessibility. A hard drive containing the entire collection is available to local residents, enabling access to recordings even in areas without internet connectivity.

Plans are underway to direct any income generated from the collection to benefit a community organisation, further reinforcing the project’s commitment to ethical and sustainable heritage management.

This project demonstrates innovation in several key areas:

: By including isiXhosa alongside English metadata, the project aligns with ongoing efforts to transform archives into more inclusive and representative spaces. Empowering communities : The involvement of community members in both the collection and management of their heritage promotes a sense of ownership and demystifies archival processes.

: The involvement of community members in both the collection and management of their heritage promotes a sense of ownership and demystifies archival processes. Open access: Unlike many archives that are inaccessible to the public, this collection is readily available to the community, ensuring that heritage remains a living and shared resource.

The project was made possible through support from Rhodes University’s Community Engagement (RUCE) Division, the National Arts Council, and the National Heritage Council. Its long-term implications are far-reaching, offering a model for how archives can be ethically managed in partnership with the communities they represent.

The collection, which includes invaluable cultural performances and historical recordings, is available online at: Rhodes University ILAM.

This bilingual cataloguing project is a meaningful contribution to heritage preservation in South Africa, ensuring that the voices and music of Keiskammahoek remain preserved and accessible for future generations.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.