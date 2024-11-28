Another dead body found in Makhanda open field

By Nandipha Twani and Siphesihle Joji

Police are investigating a case of murder after a man’s body, with gunshot wounds, was found in an open field near the Joza initiation school on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson, Captain Marius McCarthy, said “the body of a 43-year-old man was found lying in the open space on the way to the initiation school in Joza this morning (Wednesday, 27 November). He had gunshot wounds in the upper body.”

McCarthy further stated that the deceased person is known, but his identity is being withheld until a formal identification process is concluded.

Grocott’s Mail reporters at the scene noticed that the deceased had three gunshot wounds in the head and on the back. He appeared to have been severely assaulted as his face was extremely swollen.

According to reports circulating on social media, it was unlikely that the man was shot and killed in the open field because the initiates would have heard the shots.

Some residents speculated that the man’s body was dumped in the open field as no one in the nearby vicinity heard gunshots.

McCarthy, meanwhile, urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s to contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

This is the second body discovered in the Joza open field.

Four months ago, the burnt remains of Kungawo Nyhweba from Dikeni (Alice), were discovered by police in the same open field, also known as eGulfini, near initiation huts in Joza township, after a six-day search.

It was reported that Nyhweba, 19, had gone missing after she was allegedly taken from her home by her ex-boyfriend, Xolani Gotyi, who is a teacher, and his friend, a caretaker at Alice Primary School, along with their partners.

Alice police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, at the time said Nyhweba was reported missing to the police on Monday, 8 July.

She had been missing from Friday, 5 July. Upon investigation, police received information that she was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend and his friend.

Mawisa said preliminary investigations by police led to the recovery of her body on Wednesday in an open space near the initiation school.

She said four suspects were involved in the kidnapping and murder of Nyhweba, and two of the suspects were arrested on Wednesday night (July) at about 7pm at their homes at Golf Course, Alice.