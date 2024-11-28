‘We are in big trouble in Alicedale’

The list is “in-exhaustible”, the residents told Grocott’s Mail.

Peterson, a resident of Transriviere Location, said her main concern was the overflowing sewage in the town. “That is the main problem at the moment. When I go to town, in front of the creche, there is sewage flowing and it’s not nice to pass there.”

She was worried that people, particularly children would get sick. A baby staying in her home had suffered diarrhea and meningitis, she said.

She alleged that the local ward councillor did nothing for the residents. Peterson said the street lights in her street are not working. “It’s so, so, so dark there. Even if you put a light in [your home]to protect yourself, the drug addicts steal the light.”

She also complained about the unstable and dangerous fencing of the local rugby field in Transriviere. “It is very, very dangerous for the players, because when we have rugby or any event there in Alicedale, those of us who don’t have money to pay to watch, hang over the fence and it can fall on people.”

Fellow resident, John Bateson, said the wall is “an accident waiting to happen”. “The wall is not just likely to fall over. It will, very, very soon,” said Bateson. He said the foundation has been partially undermined because people climb on top of the wall, pushing each other. “It is an accident waiting to happen. Somebody will be killed.”

He said the municipality has done nothing about the wall for three years. “They have done nothing. Three years ago I first presented it. I have repeated it every year since.” He said he sent photographs of the wall to the municipality three years ago.

Pastor Sayster Gouza of Mandela Park said he had lived in the location since it was formed many years ago. “And you can say I’m staying in the bush, because the streets, there’s nobody who cleans the streets in Alicedale. The sreets are very dirty. There’s a shop close to me – there’s a dumping spot in the yard. And I’m a sick man.”

Gouza said he has to endure inhaling smoke from the shop owners on a daily basis. “In my house, the smoke is all over every day, because they burn [things]every morning and every night.” He said he had tried raising his concern with the owners but to no avail. “They don’t care about us South Africans. They don’t care about me. So, I report to Makana, but Makana can do nothing. Makana must go into Alicedale in the area, Mandela Park, door-to-door and check our yards.”

He accused the municipality of failing to carry out duties such as checking water meters. “They don’t even come to write the water meters. I don’t know if they know how many electric boxes there are in Mandela Park. They don’t know. So, I want them to come and help us in Alicedale, because our older people who stay around that shop will get TB. I am not happy.”

Another resident, Zanemvula Ntoyanto, who is also a project steering committee chairperson in a project to rebuild the Hendrik Kanise Secondary School building, said his major problem was that most of the time, projects that were started in Alicedale were abandoned. Two community halls that were said to have been refurbished remain closed.

Ntoyanto also pointed out that residents in informal settlements were promised toilets and wheelie bins, but none have been delivered. “But we have been shown just a sample of such a toilet that will be there. But after the elections, nothing happened. That sample is still there.”

“Why are they not serious to monitor and see that the projects are being started and being finished? You know, that’s one thing that I hate about Makana. They come during the election time and promise this. And they will even show you the sample. But at the end of the day, nothing is happening.”

He also complained about the poor state of the gravel road connecting Alicedale to the N2.