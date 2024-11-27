    Thursday, November 28
    Makhanda football club bids farewell to two young players leaving for greener pastures

    From left, Makana LFA chairman Afika Adam, Liyahluma Mawaba, Olwethu Songelwa, Makana LFA secretary Akhona Heshu and Buyile Jonas, the former LFA chairman at the youngsters' farewell event. Photo: Chris Totobela
    By Chris Totobela

    Extension 7-based Sophia Stars recently held a farewell function for two of its young talented footballers who have been granted an opportunity to explore the possibility of playing professional football.

    Both Olwethu “Mshishi” Songelwa and his teammate Liyahluma Mawaba will spend time with professional football team, Sekhukhune United. Sekhukhune plays in South Africa’s elite professional league, the Betway Premiership.

    Olwethu “Mshishi” Songelwa played his final game last Sunday. Photo: Chris Totobela

    Songelwa, affectionately known as Ma Oza, will honour his two-year professional football contract he signed with the club recently. The talented midfielder is set to play in the development team where he will be monitored before being gradually introduced to the senior side.

    The Makhanda teenager received well wishes from all those who attended the event at Ntsika Senior Secondary School on Saturday afternoon. He will be leaving Makhanda soon.

    He will be joined by Mawaba, who has been invited by Sekhukhune for assessment.

    Sophia Stars sporting director, Thulani Msipha, spoke to Grocott’s Mail after the event. “This is just to say thank you to the two boys who have come through our junior ranks. They have served the team with pride. We wish them all the best.”

    Sophia Stars chairman Lindisipho Swaartbooi, Olwethu Songelwa and Thulani Msipha. Photo: Chris Totobela

    This is a testament to the great raw talent Makhanda has.

