Exciting clashes in Makana LFA Premier League latest round of fixtures

By Chris Totobela

The Makana LFA Premier League took centre stage once again last weekend.

On Saturday, in Stream B, Young Eagles defeated Seven Stars by two unanswered goals. Rising Stars surprised everyone when they edged Maru Academy 2-1, while Golden Brothers and Riebeek East Academy drew 1-1.

On Sunday, in Stream A, Jacaranda Aces were awarded a walkover against Hellenic and African Spears and Joza Stars played out to a 2-2 draw, while log leaders Riebeek City were awarded a walkover against Cameroon.

In the main game of the weekend, the two top teams – Joza Callies and Sophia Stars locked horns. The game started at a high pace with both teams struggling to keep the ball, but it was Sophia who took the lead that they kept until the halftime break.

In the second half, both teams were guilty of sloppy play and missed good scoring chances.

Joza Callies equalised with only less than five minutes left on the clock. Sophia’s goal minder failed to deal with a well-struck free kick that was taken on the halfway line.

Sophia Stars could have easily wrapped up the game much earlier, but they fumbled all the chances they created. Too many passes in the middle of the park also cost the teams a lot as they sometimes needed to play just one forward pass to their respective strikers.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail after the game, Joza Callies coach Liyema Magula was happy with the point. “I think we did well under the conditions we were faced with. We missed a lot of our players who could not play as their playing cards did not return in time. We will take the point and move on.”

Sophia Stars director of sport, Thulani Msipha, also expressed his views. “The boys did well but the lapse of concentration at the most critical time of the game cost us dearly.”

It was a game that was much anticipated by football lovers as it had all the ingredients of a cracker, but did not really live up to expectations.