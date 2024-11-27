Food4Futures working hard to give less fortunate Makhandans a joyful festive season

By Chris Totobela

Local charity organisation Food4Futures’ staff and management are working around the clock to make sure the less fortunate residents of Makhanda enjoy Christmas day like everyone else this year.

The organisation has been helping the people of Makhanda for many years with food parcels, clothes, shoes and has recently helped a lot of poor people and the homeless with identity documents as it is very difficult for them to get any government grant without proper documentation.

Food4Futures has just launched a campaign to help many people who are on their database to have a worthwhile Christmas day and need the help of the community to achieve this.

Organisation founder and co-ordinator, Mary Birt, explained the initiative. “This festive season we want to help many families in need here in Makhanda and our aim is to collect 250 Christmas hampers by the 11th of December, filled with essentials that will brighten up those facing hardship. We appeal to the community to please sponsor a hamper and we are hoping to raise R32 000 that will make it easy for us to achieve what we are aiming for this Christmas and beyond.”

Food4Futures has made a huge difference in the poverty-stricken Makhanda with a high rate of unemployment.

They also have a Parking4Parcels voucher where motorists can buy a ticket at Food4Futures starting from as little as R10 and give them to car guards to buy any food item of their choice.

This ‘Give a Gift of Hope for Christmas’ initiative is great and Makhandans always come through whenever they are called upon to do so, and community members and businesses will surely be more than willing to assist.

The organisation can be found at 33 New Street Makhanda (Grahamstown) and can be reached on 083 651 0067.