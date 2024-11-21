Makhanda community’s generosity, compassion touches family struck by fire tragedy

By Nandipha Twani and Luvuyo Mjekula

The compassion and generosity of the Makhanda community is once again on full display as felt by a Scott’s Farm family whose double-storey house and belongings were ravaged by an inferno a week ago.

Siyabulela Ivy Madyo, from Lutifusion (Pty) Ltd, is one of those caring Makhanda residents.

This week, Madyo donated R10 000 in cash to the family, as a way to show sympathy and support.

He did not stop there. When he visited the family and saw what was left of the house, Madyo was touched, and offered to pay for a truck load of sand and 50 bags of cement, to help the family rebuild their home.

Lawrence Olifant, the owner of the house, appreciated the generous donations made by Madyo. “It just shows that you get people with pure intentions who are willing to help when help is needed. As the Olifant family, we will forever be grateful that you went out of your way, and all the others that also put a hand in helping us. It is the thought that counts, not the value,” said Olifant.

Grocott’s Mail reported on Thursday, 14 November, that neighbours watched in disbelief as the blaze consumed the Blackbeard Street house.

Firefighters did their best to fight the fire with the help of residents, but the blaze proved too intense, leaving only destruction in its wake.

The cause of the fire was not known, and this has been confirmed by family member, Leachima Olifant, 30.

Leachima told Grocott’s Mail this week that they didn’t know the cause of the fire, but thought that it could have started at the bottom of the house, where an extension cord could have caught fire, and because it was close to the bed, and because of wooden floors, the fire managed to spread. There was also a gas canister in the house and that could have made things worse. “And that is speculation we have as a family,” Leachima said.

She said no one was injured in the fire; except some family members inhaling smoke. “But all has been good; they’re all well.”

Currently, the family is living in an apartment with their daughter and her husband. For now, they do have a roof over their heads, but they cannot all occupy the small space; it is not enough for all of them.

The day after the tragedy, the community of Scott’s Farm and surrounding areas rallied together in a prayer service to console and support the family, and some brought donations including clothes and other much-needed essentials.

Distraught family members were also present during the service, led by Baptist Church pastor Euginio Nel. Nel assured the family members they were not alone, and had the support of the community.

Neighbour and retired social worker, Sally Damana, also addressed the gathering. “It is dark now, that is how you feel. You do not know where to go and how to get there. But God will say in one word – let there be light. And that light will come,” said Damana.

Leachima said they opened a natural disaster account for funds to be loaded. Any amount, small or big, would be much appreciated.

The family is grateful for donations from local residents, some of whom have been offering to contribute to cleaning and rebuilding the house. Other community members have been donating basic groceries and clothes.

Donations can be dropped off at 11 Cromwell Street in Sunnyside or at The Courier Guy business in New Street.

In a recent social media post titled “Ex-municipal employee’s house burned down – help needed”, DA councillor Geoff Embling shared details of the house owner, a retired Makana Municipality employee.

“On Thursday night, the Olifant family’s home burned down in Blackbeard St, Scotts Farm. Mr. Lawrence Olifant is retired, and his family of eight lived in the house, which Lawrence built with his own hands.

Lawrence worked for Makana Municipality in the Infrastructure department for eighteen years, from 1991 to 2009. Under the management of Lawrence and Eddie Norton, Makana’s infrastructure was kept in tip top shape during those years.”

Embling also pointed to Makana Municipality’s fire truck allegedly arriving at the burning house, without enough water inside the tank, “after which it went back down the road to fill up at a nearby fire hydrant”.

“A neighbour claimed that she was unable to help douse the flames with a hosepipe because there was no water in her taps at the time. With no means to extinguish the fire, the Olifant family and community members looked on helplessly as the whole house, which was not insured, burned down.”

The Olifant family has relatives in town, whom they are currently staying with.

A WhatsApp message was circulated regarding the sizes of clothes needed for family members “Dad’s size = Medium/Large, Mom’s size = Medium, 2 sister’s sizes = 30 and 34, Teenager son 16 yrs old = Small/Medium, Teenage daughter 15 years old, 8-year-old son (small build), and a two-year-old baby girl (size 4 – 5years)”.

“Mr. Olifant’s daughter works at the Courier Guy Kiosk in New Street, and any donations of clothes and food can be dropped off there. Mr. Olifant will also need assistance (labour and materials) to rebuild the house.”