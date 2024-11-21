MCF meeting at BB Zondani Hall draws large crowd

By Staff Reporter

A large crowd assembled at BB Zondani Hall yesterday (Thursday) to hear a report-back from the leadership of Makana Citizens Front (MCF).

PR councillor and MCF secretary Philip Machanick reported on progress with applying for funding to Construction Education & Training Authority (CETA).

On 24 October 2024, the MCF held a skills policy workshop, and arising out of that, was work on a funding proposal to be completed by the end of November.

The proposal would cover a range of skills including bricklaying, plastering, plumbing and carpentry. It will include skills development from scratch, targeting unemployed youth and recognition of prior learning to assist those who already have skills and need certificate.

MCF leader and PR Councillor Lungile Mxube reported back on taking up the issues of EPW peer educators, who had not been paid in October.

The MCF served a letter on the municipality and followed up just before the meeting by serving a letter on behalf of the educators by attorney Juan Jonas.

According to the leaders, the meeting was happy to hear that the peer educators had in the meantime been paid, but that the MCF would be taking up any other rights violations they may have suffered.

Mxube also reported on the SIU and Hawks intervention into Makana Municipality, and reported a number of older cases that have been added to the investigation including the Kabuso Report and large-scale theft of equipment for a solar hot water project.

Mxube added that this theft was made known to him by the late Jeff Budaza, who had played a major role in convicting those implicated in a ghost workers scam.