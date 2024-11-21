Great excitement as St Andrew’s College 1st XI and Old Andreans clash

By Staff Reporter

This past weekend, the much-anticipated cricket match between the St Andrew’s College 1st XI and the Old Andreans unfolded with great excitement. As always, the schoolboys were eager to see what kind of team the Old Andreans would field, and this year did not disappoint, with some brilliant cricket on display from both sides.

Toss & Batting Innings:

The College 1st XI won the toss and elected to bat first, hoping to set a competitive total.

However, they found themselves in early trouble thanks to some superb bowling from Chris Norval, who put the Baggy Blues on the back foot right from the start. Despite the early setbacks, Myles Sansom got 36 runs and William Beamish 52 runs steadied the ship with a vital partnership.

Unfortunately for the pupils, Murray Leith’s quality bowling eventually broke the partnership, dismissing Beamish for a well-played 52. Miles Danckwerts shone in the field, pulling off a stunning catch to dismiss Mitchell Coventry.

Despite some gritty efforts from Myles Sansom and Mark Were (39 runs), the 1st XI could not accelerate their scoring enough and were eventually bowled out for 173. The Old Andreans’ bowlers kept their discipline throughout, with Leith’s breakthrough and Norval’s early pressure being key moments in the innings.

Old Andreans’ Chase:

Chasing 174, the Old Andreans started their innings with plenty of positivity. The big, fast bowler Roman van Zyl was on the money early, claiming a vital wicket to slow down the Old Boys’ chase.

However, Zach Micklewright had other ideas, playing a superb innings that saw him reach 105* not out, guiding the Old Andreans closer to the target with a composed and attacking knock.

The St Andrew’s College 1st XI bowlers did not give up easily, with Joe Wostenholm and Alastair de Kock taking 2 wickets each to keep the pressure on. Mitchell Coventry and William Beamish also bowled economically, but the Old Andreans’ target was always within reach, thanks to Micklewright’s stellar innings.

Result:

In the end, the Old Andreans crossed the line with 5 wickets to spare, securing a memorable victory.

It was an exciting game that showcased fine individual performances, including Micklewright’s century and Beamish’s half-century. The match once again proved to be an exciting contest, with both sides displaying great cricketing skill.

Final Result:

Old Andreans won by 5 wickets.