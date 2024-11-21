Humans of Makhanda: Mawande “Vutha Ndlovu” Xungu

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

Vutha Ndlovu, born Mawande Xungu, is an up-and-coming artist making his mark in the world of music. Hailing from the creative city of Makhanda, Vutha has worked hard for years to develop his talents as a master of ceremonies (MC), gaining valuable experience by performing at several prominent events.

Some of the notable festivals he has participated in include the National Arts Festival, the Fingo Festival, the Sasko Kota Festival, and the Ecawa Music Festival. His involvement in these prestigious events has allowed him to showcase his energy and passion for music to wide audiences.

In addition to his talents as a performer, Vutha has also explored acting, which included a role in the Umthunzi we Ntaba telenovela created by the late Steader Nkwinti in 2007. This demonstrates his versatility as a creative and entertainer. Furthermore, Vutha Ndlovu has also worked in radio, as a presenter for Rhodes Music Radio (RMR).

This past April, he took a significant step in his music career by releasing a single titled “Uthando lwenyani,” which is available on all major digital platforms. He launched the single at Karma Lounge in Cape Town where he is currently based.

Alongside fellow artists, Vutha collaborated with Jabs CPT on two tracks, “Siphuze” and “Ngathi”. He also has a project in collaboration with K-Zin and Danger that is set to be released next week, November 29, 2024.

Looking ahead, Vutha Ndlovu has plans to launch a new single titled “Ezimnandi” this November. This release will further establish his unique sound as he introduces a musical style he calls S’Jokojoko.

He has drawn inspiration for this style from local influences and experiences during his upbringing in Hlalani Location, in Makhanda. As he continues to evolve as an artist, Vutha Ndlovu is certainly one to keep an eye on as he contributes to the rich tapestry of South African music culture.