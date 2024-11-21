Station Hill, Sidbury are Bathurst and Central Albany champs

By Chesley Daniels

Station Hill and Sidbury were crowned Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) Bathurst 2nd League and Central Albany 2nd League champions on Saturday, for the 2024/2025 cricket season.

Station Hill recorded a massive win over newcomers Seven Fountains to claim the GCB CA 2nd League while Sidbury 2nd fought hard to overcome Cuylerville 2nds to win the GCB CA 2nd League.

At Southwell, Swallows swing bowler Lance Seppi September’s 5 wickets + hat trick propelled his team to crush Southwell in their own backyard on Saturday.

There were also some outstanding notable individual performances over the weekend.

* Lance September 5 wickets + hat trick

* Cody Jones 62 runs for Station Hill vs Seven Fountains

* Jason Maclachlan 62 runs + 2/10 (10) for Sidbury vs Cuylerville

* Franklin Jacobs 62 for Station Hill vs Seven Fountains

* Sipho Saki 57* for Station Hill vs Seven Fountains

* Ant Scheepers 53 for Salem vs Manley Flats

* Keanen Arends 50 for Station Hill vs Seven Fountains

* Mason Brooks 4/3 for Station Hill vs Seven Fountains

* Hakeem Jones 4/15 for Station Hill vs Seven Fountains

* Craig Fourie 4/41 for Manley Flats vs Salem

* Jade Smith 4/29 for Sidbury vs Cuylerville

* Stephen Kleinhans 4/29 for Port Alfred vs Tiger Titans

Summarised scores:

Southwell vs Swallows

1. Swallows 176/9 (50)

* Wesley Daniels 41, Luvane Daniels 23, Benedict Nelson 18, Jamie Koesnel 14

* Michael Deacon 3/35, Richard Moss 2/30, Devin Wells 2/33, James Cameron 1/17

2. Southwell 42 (22.3)

* Devin Wells 14

* Lance September 5/14 (6), Benedict Nelson 2/10 (6), Jamie Koesnel 2/13 (5), Marco Loutz 1/5 (6)

Swallows won by 123 runs + bonus point

Manley Flats vs Salem

1. Manleys 165 (50)

* Steven Du Preez 34, Jo Balmer 33, Wade Mayes 22*, Anton Ferreira 21, Stefan Gerber 16

* Bradley Van Heerden 3/11 (5), Richard Davies 2/11 (10), Mike Van Staden 2/29 (5), Mike Mattison 1/43 (10), Wayne Howarth 1/25 (10)

2. Salem 168/6 (34.1)

* Ant Scheepers 53, Lorrimer Pittaway 33, Mike Van Staden 27*

* Craig Fourie 4/41 (8), Lester Isaacs 1/32 (3), Stefan Gerber 1/21 (8.1)

Salem won by 6 wickets + bonus point

Sidbury vs Cuylerville

1. Sidbury 207 (44)

* Jason Maclachlan 62, Luke Thomson 28, Juandre Nel 25, Jade Smith 24

* Jamie Renton 3/20 (10), Thomas Knight 3/39 (9), Colin Fletcher 2/47 (9), Kevin Geldenhuys 2/38 (6.2)

2. Cuylerville 165 (45)

* Kevin Geldenhuys 36, Cliffy Dell 25, Gary Fletcher 26

* Jade Smith 4/29 (10), Damon Weeks 2/8 (6), Jason Maclachlan 2/10 (10), Jason Wesson 1/11 (4), Francois Nel 1/32 (8)

Sidbury won by 42 runs

Station Hill vs Seven Fountains

1. Station Hill 354

* Cody Jones 65, Franklin Jacobs 62, Sipho Saki 57*, Keanen Arends 50, Mason Brooks 25

2. Seven Fountains 25

* Hakeem Jones 4/15 (5), Mason Brooks 4/3 (2.2), Keanen Arends 2/5 (2)

Station Hill won by 329 runs + bonus point

Port Alfred vs Tiger Titans

1. Tiger Titans 78 (21)

* Bongo Draai 17, Puhle Siyolo 16

* Srephan Kleinhans 4/29 (7), Rod Fisher 3/38 (8), Bukho Mkwinti 2/11 (6)

2. Port Alfred 44/9 (23)

* Bukho Nkwinti 10

* Vutela 3/7, Mthana 3/7, Draai 2/5

Titans won by 34 runs + bonus point