    Raging fire destroys Scott’s Farm home

    Blackbeard Street residents in Scott's Farm watch in shock as their neighbour's house burns down on Thursday. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula
    Residents of Blackbeard Street in Scott’s Farm watched in disbelief as a fire consumed their neighbour’s double storey house on Thursday afternoon.
    While some watched helplessly, others ran in and out of the residence with buckets of water, helping firefighters battling the fire.
    The fire consumed most of the building, but luckily, no one was in the house at the time. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula
    It is not clear what started the blaze, but neighbours told Grocott’s Mail there was no one inside when it started.
    The owner of the house was spotted walking in and out of the yard, in clear distress.
    Firefighters had their hands full trying to fight the fire. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula
    Grocott’s Mail has reached out to the police to establish the cause of the fire.

