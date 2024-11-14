Raging fire destroys Scott’s Farm home

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Residents of Blackbeard Street in Scott’s Farm watched in disbelief as a fire consumed their neighbour’s double storey house on Thursday afternoon.

While some watched helplessly, others ran in and out of the residence with buckets of water, helping firefighters battling the fire.

It is not clear what started the blaze, but neighbours told Grocott’s Mail there was no one inside when it started.

The owner of the house was spotted walking in and out of the yard, in clear distress.