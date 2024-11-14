Goals galore in last weekend’s Makana LFA Premier League round

By Chris Totobela

Makana LFA Premier League games took place this past weekend at JD Dlepu Stadium.

On Saturday, in stream B, Golden Eagles and Golden Brothers played out to a 2-2 draw.

Young Eagles, meanwhile, edged newcomers Riebeck East Academy by a single goal while Rhodes University thrashed Seven Stars 3-0.

Makana Tigers continued their good start to the new season by beating Maru Academy 3-0.

Stream A took centre stage on Sunday as newly-promoted Cameroon received a rude awakening from relegated Regional League side Jacaranda Aces, as they were dismantled 4-1.

Title contenders Sophia Stars beat Hellenic 4-1 while Joza Callies redeemed themselves from the opening day’s defeat, beating African Spears 3-1.

Riebeek City continued their good start to the season, brushing aside Love and Peace 3-1.

It was a high scoring weekend and football fans enjoyed the games, with the referees also playing their part.