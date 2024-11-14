Swallows wins derby against Station Hill, Wilmot scores century for Salem

By Chesley Daniels

Swallows Cricket Club claimed the Robert Kohl Trophy back with a stunning bonus point 5-wicket win against Station Hill in their Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 2nd League derby in Port Alfred on Saturday.

In the GCB 1st League, it was the in-form Salen batsman Nicholas Wilmot who scored yet another century (141) against Willows at Salem on Saturday, and is also amongst the top run scorers in the GCB 1st League.

Southwell also registered an impressive bonus point 5-wicket win over Sidbury. Southwell is tied in first position with Cuylerville on the GCB 1st League overall log standings.

There were also notable individual performances in the GCB 2nd League. Young Rhys Wiblin recorded a match-winning all-round performance for Manley Flats, scoring a brilliant unbeaten century (100*) and took 3 wickets against Rainbows. Tino Fillis of Swallows took the only 5-wicket haul this past weekend against Station Hill.

Summarised scores:

GCB 1ST LEAGUE

Salem vs Willows

Salem 325/5 (50)

* Nicholas Wilmot 141, Nicholas Zimmerman 51, Alan Price 29*, Buster Brotherton 25

* Melville Daniels 1/58 (10), Roswill Mager 1/64 (10), Alanzo Gysman 1/47 (8), Cole Wessels 1/53 (5), Tando Ngcete 1/8 (1)

Willows 189 (41)

* Keagan Jattiem 45, Ruwayne Brooks 42, Christiano Jasson 33

* Bradley Wilmot 3/9 (4), Marquin Loutz 2/32 (8), Jonty Van Der Meulen 2/34 (7), Buster Brotherton 1/27 (6), Ronnie Roth 1/21 (5), Bryn Wakeford 1/24 (5)

Salem won by 136 runs + bonus point

Sidbury vs Southwell

Sidbury 126/9 (43.5)

* Murray Hobson 4/10 (7), Guy Bladen 2/31 (10), Chris Ford 2/24 (8.5), Adrian Reed 1/14 (6)

Southwell 130/5 (28.1)

* Kyle Van Niekerk 49*, Josh Van Rensburg 16

Southwell won by 5 wickets + bonus point