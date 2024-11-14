Struggling Makhanda football clubs get kit, equipment boost

By Chris Totobela

The Joza Youth Hub under the auspices of the Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, distributed playing kit and equipment to struggling local football teams.

Newly-formed Extension 6 defenders and the ever growing Extension 8 and Transit Camp Makhanda Angels, were given playing kit and equipment.

Both teams were excited to receive the items and thanked the hub for assisting struggling clubs.

The Joza Youth Hub is an intiative aimed at promoting sport at all levels in communities.

Joza hub’s co-ordinator, Zipho Nkomonde, encouraged the clubs to recruit more young players to take part in sport. “We need to make sure that more young people are taking part in sport, said Nkomonde.