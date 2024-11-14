    Friday, November 15
    Struggling Makhanda football clubs get kit, equipment boost

    Ongezwa Ngqoyiya of Makhanda Angels, Yonela Fukwini of Extension 6 Defenders and Thimna Skade of Makhanda Angels, with their new kit. Photo: Chris Totobela
    By Chris Totobela

    The Joza Youth Hub under the auspices of the Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, distributed playing kit and equipment to struggling local football teams.

    Newly-formed Extension 6 defenders and the ever growing Extension 8 and Transit Camp Makhanda Angels, were given playing kit and equipment.

    Some of the kit and equipment donated to struggling clubs in Makhanda. Photo: Chris Totobela

    Both teams were excited to receive the items and thanked the hub for assisting struggling clubs.

    The Joza Youth Hub is an intiative aimed at promoting sport at all levels in communities.

    Joza hub’s co-ordinator, Zipho Nkomonde, encouraged the clubs to recruit more young players to take part in sport. “We need to make sure that more young people are taking part in sport, said Nkomonde.

