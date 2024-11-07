Manleys beats Station Hill by one run in thriller

By Chesley Daniels

Manley Flats edged Station Hill by one run in a tightly contested Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 2nd League fixture at Manleys on Saturday.

There were also impressive away wins by Salem 1st against Sidbury and Swallows over Salem 2nd. Cuylerville and Port Alfred also recorded thrashing bonus-point wins over Rainbows and Seven Fountains respectively in the GCB 2nd League.

There were also quite a few impressive individual performances this past weekend. Jamie Renton scored a superb 168 for Cuylerville 2nd against Rainbows with the bat, Sean Biggs 85*, Buster Brotherton 76 and Steven Gornal 80 for Cuylerville 2nds.

The bowling departure saw Seth McKinley take 7 wickets for 0 runs (7/0) against new comers Seven Fountains, while Luvane Daniels clinched 6/33 for Swallows against Salem, Chris Japp taking 5/28 for Cuylerville against Rainbows and Colin Fletcher 5/10 also against Rainbows.

Decent all-round performances with both bat and ball came from Buster Brotherton 76 and 4/29 (10), Anton Ferreira 60 and 3/24 (7), Mike Van Staden 68 and 2/32 (8), Jonty Van Der Meulen 69* and 1/28 (5), Marvin Groep 47 and 2/36 (10).

Summarised scores:

GCB 1ST LEAGUE

Sidbury vs Salem SIDBURY 225 (45) * Sean Biggs 85*, Adrian Wright 25 * Buster Brotherton 4/29 (10), Bryn Wakeford 2/51 (10), Ronnie Roth 2/44 (10), Jonty van der Meulen 1/28 (5) SALEM 226/4 (35.3) * Buster Brotherton 76 (4×4, 3×6), Jonty Van Der Meulen 69*, Simon Amm 15, Nick Wilmot 12 * John Wesson 1/15 (3), Luke Thomson 1/20 (5), Dean Webster 1/42 (5), Chris De Wet 1/66 (8) Salem won by 6 wickets + bonus point GCB 2ND LEAGUE Manley Flatsa vs Station Hill MANLEYS 196 (45) * Anton Ferreira 60, Lester Isaacs 39, Dave Duncan 32 * Sipho Saki 3/17 (6), Kurt Nelson 3/38 (10), Marvin Groep 2/36 (10)

STATION HILL 196 (47) * Marvin Groep 47, Franklin Sias 32, Rustin Baartman 33, Keanen Arends 22 * Anton Ferreira 3/24 (7), Somi Gysman 3/35 (10), Lester Isaacs 3/38 (10) Manleys won by 1-run Salem vs Swallows SWALLOWS 205/9 (50) * Ludwe Ndymbu 44, Renato Visagie 42, Edmun Jamieson 41, Lance September 17 * Richard Davies 3/48 (10), Bradley Van Heerden 2/28 (7), Mike Van Staden 2/32 (8), Mike Mattison 1/39 (10) SALEM 191 (50) * Mike Van Staden 68, Tinus Scheepers 31, Ant Scheepers 29 * Luvane Daniels 6/33 (10), Marco Loutz 2/43 (10), Edmun Jamieson 1/29 (9), Ludwe Ndymbu 1/12 (5) Swallows won by 14 runs Cuylerville vs Rainbows CUYLERVILLE 389/7 (50) * Jamie Renton 168, Steven Gornal 80 * Thosana Shotana 2/38 (10)